Advertising Champions with Adam Durfee of BCC

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Adam Durfee of BCC.
BCC is a corporation that owns a number of media agencies across the country including Advertising, Public Relations and content marketing agencies.
Adam is the Director of BCC’s Innovation Lab which tackles media problems for the agencies and helps to come up with big solutions to client challenges.This post first appeared on Daily News Network.