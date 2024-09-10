Advertising Champions with Alison Clark of Marcus Thomas

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Alison Clark of Marcus Thomas.

Marcus Thomas LLC, with nearly 300 professionals in its offices in Cleveland and Cincinnati, Ohio, Buenos Aires, Argentina and Santiago, Chile, is among America’s leading independent, full-service, integrated advertising agencies. Marcus Thomas is a recognized leader in creative, media, public relations, social media, digital strategy and technology.

How do you define success?

If we’ve created a smart, team-oriented culture that is success. Servant leadership means that inspiring the larger organization to be their very best outweighs any individual recognition or success.

How did you get started in your field or work?

I realized that organic chemistry was going to be the end of my medical school dreams. Luckily, a study aboard program in international marketing helped me fall in love with this amazing industry.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Many agencies talk about being “integrated,” but Marcus Thomas walks the walk. We have one P&L and every department (we call COP – communities of practice) have equal seats at the table to solve complex client problems with wholistic solutions.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Awareness. We joke that we’re the best agency you haven’t heard about…yet. We do tremendous work and can also surprise you too with our deep analytics and CRM capabilities.