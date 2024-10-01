Advertising Champions with Angelou Masters of Jacker Digital

On Advertising Champions, our host Greg Kirkham interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Greg speaks with Angelou Masters of Jacker Digital.

Jacker Digital is a marketing agency that focuses on growing the business, the revenue, and the owner. We work hand-in-hand with owners/stakeholders to make sure that have a understanding of the campaigns we set up.

Jacker Digital utilizes advanced automations and cutting edge AI to help their clients set up systems that attract leads and move them through the pipeline seamlessly across multiple platforms.