Advertising Champions with Barbara Drady of Visibility 360, Inc.

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Barbara Drady of Visibility 360, Inc..

I connect experts who are best kept secrets-invisible to the world-to my many personal connections at top media outlets… Forbes, CNN, Fox News. As a result they are recognized as an authority and they become celebrities in their field. This leads to consistent client flow, a predictable stream of income, and the time, money, and freedom to do the things they love.

What is your BEST service?

Other.

How do you define success?

Success for me: In the next three years, Visibility 360 is able to create Advanced Authority Acceleration campaigns for 5000+ independent professionals so that they are recognized as experts in their fields.

For my clients: The Visibility 360 Advanced Authority Acceleration campaigns transforms their practices from just getting by to fabulously successful in 4-6 months.

How did you get started in your field or work?

That’s a long story. But here it is: …My innovative approach led to remarkable success, including an impressive email list of 78,000 enthusiastic buyers with a 65% open rate. Then, life threw a curveball. The tragic events of 9/11 changed everything. My husband and I had to rethink our entire approach. With the majority of our enthusiastic buyers in the financial and the dotcom arenas, our responsive email list shrunk by 75%. We had to find another way to build a strong, authentic brand and establish ourselves as experts in our niche. Press releases were useful but there were no guarantees that the releases would be published. We needed more. With persistence, creativity, and a sprinkle of my secret sauce, I developed strong connections with key movers and shakers in the media. In just three years, my unique approach led to 29 TV features, top publication spotlights, numerous speaking engagements, and radio, TV, and podcast interviews. Friends, acquaintances, and even strangers couldn’t help but notice our rising celebrity status and constantly asked for my secret. Thus, Visibility 360 was born—a company dedicated to helping professionals shine as the go-to experts in their fields. My V360 Advanced Authority Acceleration™ Campaigns are designed to catapult professionals to new heights, increasing their earnings and helping them live their dreams.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

My strong personal connections to the media.

Isn’t this just PR?

PR tells the public that you‘re an expert. WE PROVE TO THE WORLD YOU ARE AN EXPERT.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Reaching our ideal clients with our message.