Advertising Champions with Casey Hibbard of Compelling Cases

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Casey Hibbard of Compelling Cases.

Compelling Cases specializes in helping organizations build trust and drive growth through the power of storytelling. Since 2001, we’ve crafted over 1,200 customer success stories that have helped our clients win sales, gain industry recognition, and secure funding. Our founder and Head Storyteller, Casey Hibbard, is a recognized authority in the field and author of Stories That Sell: Turn Satisfied Customers into Your Most Powerful Sales & Marketing Asset. Casey has also trained hundreds of writers to create case studies that captivate and convert.