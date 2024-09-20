Advertising Champions with Dr. Wided Batat of American Phygital Association (APA)

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Dr. Wided Batat of American Phygital Association (APA).

The APA is leading the way in the phygital domain, addressing today’s challenges and the future integration of physical and digital worlds. We’re focused on making a significant impact on complex phygital issues. Regardless of your experience level or professional background, the APA is your go-to community. We provide a comprehensive suite of tools, cutting-edge research, top-notch events and trainings, and a vibrant community to propel your career in the phygital world forward.

How do you define success?

Humility.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Academia.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Human-centricity.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Human connection.