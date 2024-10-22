Advertising Champions with Jaclyn Baker of J Baker Media

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Jaclyn Baker of J Baker Media.

We stay on top of the ever-changing digital marketing landscape to make sure your business is using the most current and effective methods to attract and engage your target customers.

We do not have a one size fits all approach. There are numerous platforms available in the social media world – and what works best for one business may not necessarily work for another.

That’s why we take the time to learn what is unique about our clients’ business in order to determine the optimal social media program to maximize revenues.

What is your BEST service?

Social Media.

How do you define success?

Ultimately, success is about aligning your actions and achievements with your values, purpose, and sense of well-being.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Right out of college.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Getting started as a one woman show right out of college with zero experience.