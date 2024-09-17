Advertising Champions with Lee St. James of Openly Gray

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Lee St. James of Openly Gray.

Dedicated to marketing to the 50+ audience who are being ignored by the vast majority of brands, yet has the most wealth of any segment or cohort.

How do you define success?

Feeding my family and having enough to give back to the community.

How did you get started in your field or work?

With a masters degree in Sculpture, It was better than hanging dry-wall.

What is your Gray Market Strategy?

Don’t have one? Big mistake. BoomerX (50-year+) is one of the most affluent, liquid and attractive consumer groups in the US and UK. Their spending power and brand loyalty scores are off the chart. Yet most marketers, for some unknown reason, choose to ignore this precious audience. Why? ​ We started Openly Gray because we are this generation and we’re tired of feeling invisible. We believe the BoomerX generation deserves to be seen and heard and represented loudly and proudly. ​ Enough is enough. Whether you’re a non-profit or uber-profit outfit, you would be wise not to overlook what’s staring you right in the face.

BoomerX. Don’t forget it.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Ageism.