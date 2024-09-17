Advertising Champions with Natalie Nathanson of Magnetude Consulting

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Natalie Nathanson of Magnetude Consulting.

Magnetude is a marketing firm that pioneered the fractional marketing approach for small to medium tech related businesses starting back in 2012. The firm offers a wide range of strategic and execution focused marketing services to seamlessly dovetail into client growth goals. Magnetude services clients across the globe and brings specialized expertise in areas including cyber security, IT services, big data/AI, SaaS products, B2B professional services, and emerging tech.

What is your BEST service?

Digital (SEO,SEM, PPC)