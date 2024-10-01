Advertising Champions with Nathan Holstedt of NH Films

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Nathan Holstedt of NH Films.

NH Films is a video production company specializing in telling the story of you. We bring ideas to life through stunning cinematography and narrative. We are a results driven producer creating valuable tools to leverage the brand more effectively.

What is your BEST service?

Video production / editing.

How do you define success?

Success is achieving a desired outcome. Outcomes are unique to each person, brand, or organization and carry different value. Some outcomes are monetary while others are intangible. Defining your desired outcome is the first step to achieving success. Once you’ve defined your desired outcome, we reverse engineer the process to achieving that result.

How did you get started in your field or work?

By doing – demonstrated ability – and passion.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

What makes our company unique is that we deliver what the client wants, when they want it, and on budget while delivering authentic content that returns value to the brand.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Understanding that the best final product isn’t what I think is the best final product, but instead what the client sees as the best final product. As a creative, it’s easy to love your work, too much – learning that delivering what the client truly needs, is the golden ticket to finding fulfillment in the work.