Advertising Champions with Risa Arin of XpertPatient LLC

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Risa Arin of XpertPatient LLC.

XpertPatient.com is an award-winning website delivering personalized education to those new to cancer; something proven to drive better treatment outcomes.

Empowered Patients, Better Results How do you define success?

XpertPatient offers a unique win/win. Those new to cancer receive a next-gen education experience (“this is the only site that gave me hope”) while Oncology brands efficiently reach their target audiences.

How did you get started in your field or work?

A great customer experience has always been a passion of mine.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

Today, when people think innovation, they think technology advancement . At XpertPatient, we are driving change tapping into forward-thinking technologies like Ai combined with customer centric design, adult learning principles, Non-health digital consumer trends, and always leaning on the sights of patients and caregivers. Meeting their needs, small and big, are what fuel our success.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Disrupting the health media status quo. There are many healthcare publishers in market today founded on an impression-based model that have since added on engagement opportunities. As a cancer-specialty publisher, we offer a premium, no waste sponsorship opportunities not just at the right time along the cancer patient’s information seeking journey but within a personalized experience that has been intricately designed to help visitors consume site content, including sponsored messages.