Advertising Champions with Stephen Chavez of ChavezPR

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Stephen Chavez of ChavezPR.

Boutique public relations agency connecting brands with Hispanic consumers.

What is your BEST service?

Public relations.

How do you define success?

When both my client and team are happy with the results.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Former print journalist.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

We love to have fun and care about the issues/brands we promote.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

Being seen as more than a one-person shop.