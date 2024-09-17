Advertising Champions with Suzanne Darmory of CMO of Refundo

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Suzanne Darmory of CMO of Refundo.

For Refundo: Say hello to Refundo. The only minority-owned fintech banking platform in the tax industry committed to serving our community. Our financial technology helps tax professionals like you with software solutions to maximize and expedite your clients’ refunds.

We’re dedicated to partnering with over 5,000 tax professionals in 46 states to amplify your success, taking your business to new heights.Taxes don’t start or end on April 15th. That’s why Refundo is dedicated to empowering our communities with financial literacy and availability all year long.

For The AGNCY: The AGNCY offers a powerhouse of expertise along with a customized client approach to help increase revenue and drive results. We believe that advertising is the key to success for any business. Whether you’re just getting started or looking to take your business to the next level, our team of experienced professionals is here to help. From branding and strategy to creative design and execution, we’ve got you covered. Get in touch with us today and let’s start building your brand together.

How do you define success?

Success can be defined in many ways – a strong customer pipeline, an enviable brand, an incredible visionary team. But at the end of the day, success is best measured in client retention and growth.

How did you get started in your field or work?

I started as a Junior Copywriter at Grey.

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

The advertising and marketing landscape has changed drastically throughout my career. Being able to predict the next big thing and staying ahead of it (whether it’s AI, a cookie-less future, or leveraging better data) is my biggest ongoing obstacle.