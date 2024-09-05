Advertising Champions with Victor Cornejo of Tell Me Más

On Advertising Champions, our host Tony Stanol interviews bright and engaging members of the digital advertising and media community. On this segment, Tony speaks with Victor Cornejo of Tell Me Más.

Tell Me Más is a newly launched podcast that aspires to foster unbiased coverage of current events and drive learning from the perspective of a very underserved and often misrepresented group: first and second-generation, bilingual and bicultural Latinos.

What is your BEST service?

Other

How do you define success?

Developing and publishing TRULY authentic content that represents our point of view.

How did you get started in your field or work?

Began advertising career at Dieste.

What was the biggest obstacle you had to overcome in your business?

I am an account and media sales guy with over 20 years of experience. My biggest obstacle was learning how to record, edit and distribute a podcast. Skills my career never afforded me.