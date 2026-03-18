AI Champions with Florian Vlad of TwinzAPP

Uncover the future of automation and artificial intelligence with “AI Champions”! Join us on Advertising Champions TV to explore how industry pioneers are leveraging AI to revolutionize business, simplify processes, and enhance customer experiences. Dive into real-world success stories showcasing the transformative power of AI across industries. From cutting-edge tools to practical strategies, discover how AI is shaping the future of work and innovation. Whether you’re curious about machine learning, automation, or AI-driven insights, “AI Champions” delivers the knowledge to help you stay ahead in the age of intelligent technology. Today our hosts, Morgan Allen and Major Harding, spoke with Florian Vlad of TwinzAPP.

Florian Vlad

CEO of TwinzAPP

Website Address: twinzapp.com

Short company description:

twinzAPP is a software engineering and Business Intelligence–driven digital transformation company helping startups, enterprises, and healthcare organizations design, build, and scale high-impact technology solutions.

Transcript

Speaker 1

Welcome back to another episode of AI champions, where we highlight those in the AI and tech space who are making an impact. I’m Morgan Allen, joined by my wonderful co-host Major Harding with client focused media. Thank you. How are you?

Speaker 2

I’m great. Thanks.

Speaker 1

Good. So we have a really cool guest today.

Speaker 2

We really do.

Speaker 1

So, Florian Vlad, he is the owner of the TwinzAPP and the business calendar. Florian, thank you for being here.

Speaker 3

Thank you for having me.

Speaker 1

Yes.

Speaker 3

So thank you, thank you.

Speaker 1

Tell me about TwinzAPP and what you’re doing to help utilize AI to help health care businesses and other businesses.

Speaker 3

Oh, boy. You started me with that. All right. TwinzAPP is an AI agency special. It’s a software development company specialized in, AI, helping companies to harnessed AI, for growth, efficiency and innovation. Okay. We practically, differentiate ourselves from, from other AI specialists at AI companies, but not just implementing AI. But we start with the question of why? Why do you need AI? Why do you want boom AI? And go a few steps deeper into the organization to understand what exactly they need to, to clean, to automate? First, I used to say that, we are not an AI company. We are an AI company, which is, we are, innovation, automation. And, we are we are automating innovation and then apply AI. So, because if you have chaos, if you don’t have working flows in your company, if you start applying AI, you do nothing else but multiplying that boom, that, that chaos.

Speaker 1

Oh yeah. I really needs a clean, base to start out with. So that’s so smart that you’re utilizing the intelligence aspect of it first to create the automations from there. So we were talking a little bit before we got on set, and we’re saying you help clean the data as well for these health care systems. Will you tell us a little bit more about that data refinement process?

Speaker 3

Yes we are. We have a sweet spot for, for healthcare companies. We work with health care for about 12 years right now. So we understand the lingo. We understand how, how this process will work and most of the healthcare companies, but work with different system. They work with EHR, they work with the payroll, they work with the, billing systems and in some other CRMs and everything in there. Each of the systems, they have their own tool, they have their own reporting, but they do not communicate with each other. So in order to apply for automation and later AI, those systems would need to be, to communicate. What we do is understanding the flows. Grab all the data from all the systems. Obviously the our compliance environment in the customer’s environment, if needed. Clean that data, make it available. I just throw one example here, for delete this for healthcare customer. It’s a one care company. They had EHR and in billing they had patients in both those systems. But the patient ID was not matching. And of course Booboo, there were mistakes and there is a first and last name. So we couldn’t match the patient from one system to the other. So we have a patient who who had the procedure. But the billing side does not match with the with that. So we take the that the data, match it, mapped it whatever is necessary and then are able to apply automation. To on clean data, give visibility, create reports, dynamic reports for for management and for external users in order to have that visibility over their business.

Speaker 1

Well, so Major, do you use AI for anything these days?

Speaker 2

Well, normal Google searches and stuff, you know, that’s all. I drove a no. But I, you know, really, I’m not that tech. No.

Speaker 1

Yeah, yeah, but savvy.

Speaker 2

But, I think is just coming on. You know, I think we’re just it’s just a just the tip of the pen. Yeah. And, it’s going to really explode. How about telling us about Jack’s business calendar?

Speaker 3

That’s something that comes from, from my heart. I, I only had two jobs my entire life, and. But there’s a little bit of a background, that were right after high school. They were for about three years altogether. But after that, I didn’t see a paycheck anymore. So I can say that I’m an entrepreneur by, by definition, by blood, and I work. I am I am a startup owner. I work with a lot of startups. I work for startups. But, and, Jacksonville has a lack of visibility when it comes to, to this space of small business. And innovation when we moved, when I moved to Jacksonville, 2018, there were two co-working spaces in the city, which says a lot, about 1.5 million population boom city. Now, there’s a lot of things boom going on, but Jacksonville is planning to be, the South’s capital of the small business boom in the south. Right. But Jacksonville, in my opinion, functions like a small to city mentality. It’s a big, small, small city where, there are a lot of hubs, a lot of, clusters, silos, if you want. The chamber is doing something for the city, but JSB is doing something there. Innovation hubs boom all over Jacksonville. The business professionals. But but there’s no, there’s no collaboration between this. But in order to grow, an ecosystem would need be to have collaboration is not in my power to, to create that collaboration. Because it’s, I’m too I’m too small for, for that maybe a greater power is able to do that. But what I am able to do and we actually did it, we threw a, what I call a visibility umbrella about among all this, the entire ecosystem. So right now, people can see, can see each other. Can see what? What they want. So we build a business calendar as the unified hub for all, business events in northeast Florida, not only Jacksonville. We go to the south, Tupelo to Clay and, Saint Johns County and also county as well. We bring old business events. It’s a simple projects where you can see, all business events for, for the next couple of weeks. We launched it on January 1st. January 21st. I’m sorry. And we already had 64,000 views on on this, on this platform.

Speaker 3

4000, 64,000. Yeah.

Speaker 1

That’s incredible.

Speaker 2

That was.

Speaker 1

Incredible. Congrats.

Speaker 3

Thank you. This means that we are doing something good. I met people, at networking events saying that, hey, I came to this event because I found it in the calendar. Or people saying that, I just, register for two events that I didn’t know this morning before, but the newsletter that’s about, something I forgot to mention. The newsletter. For any subscriber, we, we send a newsletter every Monday morning with all the business events for the next two weeks. And, last Monday, it was the seventh, the sixth or seventh newsletter we send. And there were 123 events in that list.

Speaker 1

Oh my gosh. Wow.

Speaker 3

So business live events, business related events in in Jacksonville. So there’s a lot of love going on here. But if you’re new to town, without a tool like this, you don’t know where to go, where to go. You don’t know what you don’t know.

Speaker 1

That’s correct. And did you know Jacksonville was voted the most boring city last year? Which how silly is that. It’s just not knowing where to go or what to do. So this really fills that gap I love it. Now is this a free thing or is this a paid thing?

Speaker 3

From the very beginning, I pledge to myself into the community to keep this, this tool free. Free for users and also for event organizers.

Speaker 1

Amazing. Wow.

Speaker 3

So if you have an event, just boom, throw it out there. There’s a simple boom registration boom, tool. You register, you submit your event for. We vetted and it’s a matter of hours not to not weeks to, to get it out there.

Speaker 1

Wow. That’s incredible. Well, thank you for this. What a great asset and a tool for our community. I just really appreciate that and appreciate what you’re doing in the tech space. It’s very exciting. So thank you so much for coming on the show.

Speaker 3

Thank you. Thank you. Morgan.

Speaker 1

Major, thank you for hosting, as always.

Speaker 2

You’re welcome.

Speaker 1

Yes. And viewers, we thank you for tuning in to another episode. If you want more information, head on over to DailyNewsNetwork.com. And we have it all right there. We’ll see you in the next episode of AI Champions.

The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.

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