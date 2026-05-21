The Horse’s Mouth with Daniel Poor, Brylen Ericksen and Bryce Ocepek of Coldwell Banker Anabasis Realty

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Tom McManus, spoke with Daniel Poor, Brylen Ericksen and Bryce Ocepek of Coldwell Banker Anabasis Realty.

Daniel Poor

Real Estate Agent at Coldwell Banker Anabasis Realty

Website Address: https://www.coldwellbanker.com/

Brylen Ericksen

Real Estate Salesperson at Coldwell Banker Anabasis Realty

Website Address: https://www.coldwellbanker.com/

Bryce Ocepek

Real Estate Broker and Owner at Coldwell Banker Anabasis Realty

Website Address: https://www.coldwellbanker.com/