This week on “Ask the Expert,” our hosts John Visser and Greg Kirkham speaks to experts all over town and asks them the important questions. Today, John and Greg sits down with Jaimie Angus of Tourism Prince Rupert.

Tourism Prince Rupert was incorporated as a not-for-profit society in 1999 with the mandate and mission statement of driving responsible growth of tourism in Prince Rupert and on the Northwest Coast.

This post first appeared on Daily News Network