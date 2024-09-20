This week on “Ask the Expert,” our host John Visser speaks to experts all over town and asks them the important questions. Today, John sits down with “Ask the Expert” with Toni Newman of NMAC (National Minority AIDS Council).

Normalize Discussions on Race Working with a mix of new partners and old friends, NMAC hopes to normalize discussion on race in the HIV movement. Rather than reinvent the wheel, NMAC will partner with organizations that have fought for racial justice and health equity since Selma and call upon their years of experience and proven track records to support NMAC’s race discussions. Allies will be very important.