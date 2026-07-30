Aviation Champions with Kelly Carrillo of the Northern California Business Aviation Association

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Industry Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today our host, Miranda Gahn, spoke with Kelly Carrillo.

Kelly Carrillo

Corporate Flight Attendant with YourGoToFA

President Elect of the Northern California Business Aviation Association (NCBAA)

Aviation Media Producer at Kilo Charlie Media

Founder of FA CLUB



YourGoToFA: https://www.yourgotofa.com/

NCBAA: https://norcalbaa.org/

Kilo Charlie Media: https://www.kilocharliemedia.com/

Short company description: YourGoToFA

My personal branding for my work as a corporate flight attendant.

Short company description: Northern California Business Aviation Association:

Regional group connecting the Norcal BizAv aviation community with events, resources and opportunities for growth and connection.

Short company description: Kilo Charlie Media

Kilo Charlie Media is my business aviation media production company where I cover a variety of BizAv events, topics and thought leaders.

Short company description: FA CLUB

West Coast BizAv flight attendant community that I founded in Dec 2025 and operate under the NCBAA umbrella – offering resources, connection and opportunities for the West Coast CFA community and beyond.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

This year I was voted in as President Elect of NCBAA which means that I will be President in 2027. To my knowledge, I will be the first corporate flight attendant to hold this position in a business aviation regional group which is a huge advancement for our community as well as women in aviation.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Educating people that corporate flight attendants are more than just short skirts and servers in the sky. We are multifaceted, resourceful & intelligent individuals, trained to save lives and manage complex operational challenges.

Who in your industry do you see as a trend setter and why

I look to Lesley Revuelto (CFA and President of WCA and NBAA FA Committee) for her extensive work in the corporate flight attendant community, Scott Arnold (CFA, SaJet Solutions and CFA Connection +) for his work on safety and sharing resources so generously with our community for many years, Lauren Baum (Cabinsinthesky) for her keen insights and leadership in the CFA community on social media and through her coaching services, Holly Schroeder (MAVEN) is also someone I consider a trendsetter with her curated retreats and mental health resources etc