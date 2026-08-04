Buzz on Veterans with Jodeci Lawrence, Nathan Waits, Phil Burt, and Ron Gamble

This segment is a Veteran Focused talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on Veteran leadership, service, stories and transition. Our Veteran host highlights other Veterans who serve, have served and who are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Captain Rick Hoffman, spoke with Jodeci Lawrence, Nathan Waits, Phil Burt, and Ron Gamble.

Jodeci Lawrence

Owner/CEO of Unique Trends And Styles Barber Shop

Website Address: https://www.uniquetrendsandstyles.com

Nathan Waits

CEO/Founder of Black Tier Executive Protection

Website Address: https://blacktiereliteprotection.com/

Phil Burt

Jacksonville Chapter Captain for Team Red White & Blue

Website Address: https://teamrwb.org/

Ron Gamble

Founder and Brewmaster of Veterans United Craft Brewery

Website Address: https://www.vubrew.com/