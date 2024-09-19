Buzz on Veterans with Jodie Bielman of The Steven A. Cohen Military Clinic At Centerstone

Join us on “Buzz on Veterans” where our hosts, Chris Budihas and Steve Strum, highlight the stories of veterans in our community. From their service experiences to their impactful post-military careers, join us in honoring and celebrating these remarkable individuals as they continue to serve in the civilian world. On this segment, Steve and Chris speak with Jodie Bielman of The Steven A. Cohen Military Clinic At Centerstone.

Short description of you or your company:

Every day, our nation’s heroes struggle with the mental and physical scars uniquely earned through military service. The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Centerstone is a nonprofit philanthropic organization dedicated to supporting this selfless population by offering accessible, high-quality mental healthcare services.

What Is Your Why (Why Do You Do What You Do)?:

I am a Jacksonville native and come from a long line of veterans and am honored to be able to give back to those that have given so much.

How did you get started in your field or work?:

What’s one thing we should know that makes you or your company unique?:

We work to remove every possible barrier to care by offering immediate access, free transportation, many free groups and events and assistance to cover the cost of care for those who qualify. We have a Case Manager who can help provide resources to families to ensure all of their needs are met as we recognize mental health is only a piece of the pie. We also offer childcare onsite through our partnership with the YMCA.

What are your biggest goals in the next 6 to 12 Months?:

My goal is to maintain immediate access. We have had immediate access to care for well over a year now and my goal is to sustain it. I also want to continue to get the word out about the clinic as I know there is a need in our community.