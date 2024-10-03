Buzz on Veterans with John Paul Kaczmar of VALOR Home Loans

Join us on “Buzz on Veterans” where our host, Chris Budihas, highlights the stories of veterans in our community. From their service experiences to their impactful post-military careers, join us in honoring and celebrating these remarkable individuals as they continue to serve in the civilian world. On this segment, Chris speaks with John Paul Kaczmar of VALOR Home Loans.

Short company description: Veteran and family owned mortgage brokerage specializing in the VA Home Loan Benefit and the All In One Loan.

What Is Your Why (Why Are You In Business)?:

We just love working with military. We’ve walked the walk and we talk the talk – literally because we speak military. We know the VA Loan better than 99% of lenders out there and personally it has kept me in my community, my military community, and I’m so grateful for that.

How did you get started in your field or work?:

I went to a VA Home Loan Seminar on Oahu to get educated on my benefit

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?:

We are experts at calculating VA Loan Residual Income – so we consistently preapprove our military clients for higher purchase price amounts than ALL the big name lenders and banks in the military community – affording those military families more options in their home buying experience – and we also pay for their homes appraisal. We then introduce them to a way to pay their mortgage off faster with our All In One Loan product.

What are your biggest goals in the next 6 to 12 Months for your business?:

Just reach more Veterans and Active Duty folks to educate them on their benefit.