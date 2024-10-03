Buzz on Veterans with Jorge Arce of US Department Of Commerce

Join us on “Buzz on Veterans” where our hosts, Chris Budihas and Steve Strum, highlight the stories of veterans in our community. From their service experiences to their impactful post-military careers, join us in honoring and celebrating these remarkable individuals as they continue to serve in the civilian world. On this segment, Steve and Chris speak with Jorge Arce of US Department Of Commerce.

Short description of you or your company:

Short company description: We train U.S. companies to get “export ready”, to understand the international aspects of business. We help U.S. companies export “Made in USA” products AND SERVICES. We can help U.S. companies identify distributors or agents overseas, get business and market intelligence overseas, and perform background checks on foreign companies. The idea is to help U.S. companies compete profitably worldwide!

What Is Your Why (Why Are You In Business)?: I like to help as many companies as are receptive in competing internationally. The best defense is a good offense. For the past 20-30 years, U.S. companies have been playing defense, not even competing in other countries for business. We need to compete overseas to help the U.S. economy stay the world’s strongest and our companies and products world-class

How did you get started in your field or work?: I became aware of the U.S. Commercial Service while in college, while looking for an internship that my company commander in the U.S. Army Reserve suggested

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?: It is a very little-known agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce engaged in economic and business development.

What are your biggest goals in the next 6 to 12 Months for your business?: My goal is to help an additional 5-8 companies begin exporting overseas, and another 5-10 companies that are already exporting, to sell to new countries.