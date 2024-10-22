Ignite Success with David Permenter of Generation Media LLC

On Ignite Success, Suzie Becker welcomes outstanding leaders to this uplifting and interesting show, filled with practical advice and tips for business professionals. This week, Suzie sits down with David Permenter of Generation Media LLC.

Generation Media is a full service marketing agency. We provide comprehensive solutions for businesses wanting to move the needle and rise to the next level. With an emphasis on synergizing print+digital+events, we help businesses large and small connect to their ideal clients.

What is your BEST service?

Branding.

What was your first job in Media?

Officially, my first job in marketing was in founding Generation Media in 2017. But, prior to that, I owned a restaurant in Miami and spent 31 years in the textile/apparel industry during which my wife Klara and I built a group of companies in Hungary, Poland, Romania, Greece and Turkey to service manufacturers throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and India. Though an awful lot has changed since then, I guess you could say we have been marketers all along.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

The biggest change in marketing over the next two years will likely center around the increasing integration of AI and automation. This shift will transform marketing strategies in several key areas. At the forefront will likely be AI content generation and hyper-personalization at scale like dynamic consumer journeys or real time predictive needs marketing. Those are two areas but AI will ultimately change marketing in nearly every way, many of which we can’t even imagine today.

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce, SJC Citizens Law Enforcement Academy Alumni

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Marketing has become so diverse and specialized. A single Marketing Director, even one with a small team, can’t be nearly so specialized as a highly diverse team of specific experts. A proper agency also knows how to integrate all of these elements into a holistic, synergized campaign and to monitor and optimize its various elements in real time.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

There are so many digital tactics available today. Hire an agency with its full complement of experts rather than looking for a solopreneur who knows social media. Evry young person with a computer today is a social media wizz. But, that doesn’t make someone a marketing expert.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

Very little but increasing as we are newly affiliated with Client Focused Media.