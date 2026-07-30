Legacy of Leaders with MaliVai Washington of the MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation

“Legacy of Leaders” is an inspiring TV show featuring interviews with successful entrepreneurs and leaders around the world. The show focuses on business leadership, motivation, and success stories, with the goal of sparking inspiration and igniting success in the audience. Today our host, Rick Hoffman spoke with MaliVai Washington.

MaliVai Washington

Founder of the MaliVai Washington Youth Foundation

Website Address: https://www.malwashington.com/



Short company description:

Youth non profit providing, life skills, tennis, education and financial literacy for k-12 grades.