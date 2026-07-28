Living My Faith with Nate Roemer of The Hills Church and Echonova Strategic Growth Partners

Nate Roemer

Senior Pastor of The Hills Church and Founder of Echonova Strategic Growth Partners

Website Address: https://echonovasgp.com/

About Nate Roemer

I am fully vocational, and by that, I mean, I am a full-time pastor, of a small rural church, and I am also a strategic growth partner in the faith based Saas industry.

Can you share a moment or experience that significantly deepened or shaped your faith journey?

Probably the most notable thing outside of my own personal relationship with Jesus Christ, has been embracing the opportunity that I have, to lead from both within, and outside of the church.

In what ways do you actively live out your faith in your daily life — at work, home, or in your community?

Proudly, not ashamedly, being bi-vocational, has been something that I previously shaded away from, but now, because I realize that there’s a need for it, I’m excited to talk about it, so that others might feel excited about joining me.

What encouragement or scripture has been especially meaningful to you in this season, and why?

I can never get away from Proverbs 3:5–6… One would think that the longer you live, the easier it is to trust, but I maintain that it might actually become harder. As we grow, as individuals, mature in our faith, store up more and more experiences, become wiser, smarter, it is easier to trust in our own ways, and not necessarily really learning how to trust in the Lord.

What advice would you give to someone who’s struggling to live out their faith or looking to grow spiritually?

Steps. It’s all about steps. Doesn’t matter if they’re big steps, or little steps, you just have to be making forward progress.