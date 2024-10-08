Media Champions with Ben Orchard of Rapid Growth Marketing

On Media Champions, our host Greg Kirkham speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg speaks with Ben Orchard of Rapid Growth Marketing.

Rapid Growth Marketing specializes in helping businesses thrive through expert management of Google, Meta, and LinkedIn, and YouTube ads. With a focus on lead generation, our tailored strategies drive results by optimizing digital ad campaigns to increase visibility and customer acquisition. From start-ups to established companies, we deliver measurable success through a data-driven approach. Let us help you grow your business and get more leads online.

What is your BEST service?

Digital (SEO, SEM, PPC).

What was your first job in Media?

Paid Intern at Overstock.com.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

Adopting AI.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Hiring an outside ad agency provides businesses with specialized expertise, diverse industry experience, and access to advanced tools and resources that an internal marketing director might not have. Agencies can offer fresh perspectives, handle scaling, and deliver more focused, data-driven strategies while freeing up the internal team to concentrate on other core business functions.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

One key tip for digital marketing is to focus on data-driven decisions. Regularly analyze your campaign performance metrics to understand what’s working and what isn’t. Use this data to optimize your strategies, adjust targeting, and improve messaging to get better results. Data allows you to make informed choices, maximize ROI, and adapt to changing market trends efficiently.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

0%.