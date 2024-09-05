Media Champions with Cheetara Piry of Assured Growth Solutions

On Media Champions, our host Greg Kirkham speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg speaks with Cheetara Piry of Assured Growth Solutions

At Assured Growth Solutions, I specialize in creating tailored digital marketing strategies that drive business growth. My focus is on enhancing online visibility, managing Google Ads,

optimizing SEO, and designing websites that convert. I’m dedicated to helping businesses of all sizes achieve sustainable success by leveraging the power of strategic marketing. Whether it’s increasing traffic, boosting conversions, or building a strong online presence, my goal is to empower your business to thrive in today’s competitive market.

What is your BEST service?

Digital (SEO, SEM, PPC)

What was your first job in Media?

My journey began in journalism, where as president of the Southern California Association of Journalism, I ran impactful interviewing and storytelling workshops. This honed my storytelling skills and passion for connecting with people.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

AI SERP integration & SEO strategies to adapt to more complex ranking factors.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

It’s cheaper to hire an ad agency, and aside from specializing in digital marketing an agency can typically do both full service marketing and is highly skilled in digital assets.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

When finding a digital marketer for your business, make sure you find someone that truly cares about your brand.