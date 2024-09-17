Media Champions with Ezra St Juste of Giant Metrix

On Media Champions, our host Greg Kirkham speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg speaks with Ezra St Juste of Giant Metrix.

Giant Metrix is a New York-based digital marketing agency specializing in building high-conversion funnels that generate more leads and sales, while driving quality traffic that converts effectively.

What is your BEST service?

Web design or development.

What was your first job in Media?

My first job in media was when I worked for a news network on my vacation during high school.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

AI Dominance

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Leverage. Effectiveness and revenue can dramatically increase when agencies with talent and results take over various branches of one’s marketing.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Optimize every part of your sales process. From your ads – Landing page – Offers – Backend. Etc

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

0