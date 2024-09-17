Media Champions with Krysta Jones of THC Girls

On Media Champions, our host Greg Kirkham speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg speaks with Krysta Jones of THC Girls.

THC Girls is a bold, innovative marketing company that bridges the gap between cannabis culture and the corporate world. Specializing in authentic, organic content and experiential marketing, THC Girls helps brands connect with their audience through unique collaborations, events, and community engagement. We’re more than just marketing – we’re a movement that celebrates the culture while delivering results.

What is your BEST service?

Branding.

What was your first job in Media?

Content creator in the early stages of my business when Cannabis comapnies we’re restricted from promoting their products.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

More access.

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

CLAB.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

Because the operation needs to be organized and everyone play their role to execute.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

Have your systems down before scaling.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

All of it. Organic and authentic. No pay to play