Media Champions with Leysla Rubino of Dream agency

On Media Champions, our host Greg Kirkham speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg speaks with Leysla Rubino of Dream agency

A multi-service creative & marketing agency producing extraordinary results With over a decade of experience working with both small businesses and Fortune 500 companies, Dream agency has become a marketing leader. Our team of experts is well-versed in navigating today’s digital world, consistently creating strategies based on our client’s mid to long-term goals.

We are confident our variety of services will help your business establish its brand identity and marketing goals, promoting business growth for years to come!

What is your BEST service?

Creative services / graphic design.

What was your first job in Media?

Marketing Manager for State Farm in Washington State.

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?

The biggest change I see in the next two years is how AI and data will make marketing more personal. Brands will need to create highly tailored content that meets people exactly where they are in their journey. It’s all about delivering the right message at the right time. At Dream Agency, we’re already focusing on using these tools to help our clients connect with their audiences in a more meaningful and authentic way. Now is the time to use AI to augment your business and future proof your business.

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?

We believe hiring an outside ad agency brings a fresh perspective and specialized expertise that can be hard to achieve with just an internal team. Agencies, like Dream Agency, have diverse experience across industries and access to the latest tools, trends, and strategies. We offer a broader skill set, from creative content to data-driven advertising, which helps businesses stay ahead in a fast-changing digital landscape. Plus, outsourcing allows your internal team to focus on core business functions while we handle the heavy lifting in marketing.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?

One tip I’d give is to always stay focused on your audience. Understand their needs, behaviors, and pain points, then create content and strategies that speak directly to them. The more you can connect with your audience on a personal level, the more successful your digital marketing efforts will be. At Dream Agency, we believe in creating authentic, audience-first strategies that build real engagement and long-term brand loyalty.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?

5%-10% depending on each client’s needs.