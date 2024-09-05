Media Champions with Robin Cortese of Welcome Wagon

On Media Champions, our host Greg Kirkham speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg speaks with Robin Cortese of Welcome Wagon.

Short company description:

Welcoming families to their new homes by providing them with information of the many local businesses and services that will benefit them as they settle into their new homes and communities.

What is your BEST service?:

Public relations

What was your first job in Media?:

Michar Modeling Agency and Telecom Cellular One now AT&T, Sales & Marketing. What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?: AI biggest on going change and learn for all of us. Also getting back to one on one social networking/in person. The lost art!

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any:

Tips club of Syracuse, WBOC, Jay Shetty Coaching Network

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?:

I believe the resources and offerings of an Advertising Agency is essential to creating and development of campaigns. The amount of creative brainpower that an Agency hosts is why the alignment is crucial.

I’ve seen first hand how a company such as Mower here in Syracuse builds on community and company branding. It’s what stimulates a marketplace and activates great exposure & Awareness following audit and company story.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?:

Get clear on your messaging, keep it short and to the point. Demographic, categories, areas for geo fencing are all so important to a well appointed campaign.

What percent of your advertising service offerings does traditional media buying make up?*:

Equal split for me personally within my market currently. Direct Mail/Digital Marketing 50/50