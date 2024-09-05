Media Champions with Zen Spencer Harris of SleekSite Solutions

On Media Champions, our host, Greg Kirkham, speaks with experts and professionals from across the country operating in the media space. In this segment, Greg spoke with Zen Spencer Harris of SleekSite Solutions.

Short company description:

At SleekSite, we provide simple, successful and affordable business web solutions where we will build you a free website mock-up before asking for payment!

What is your BEST service?: Web design or development

What was your first job in Media?: Photographer

What is the biggest change in marketing that you see coming in the next 2 years?: Marketing will become much more competitive

List any trade organizations or groups that you belong to, if any: BNI

Why is it important for a business to hire an outside ad agency as opposed to having just an internal marketing director?:

Working with an outside ad agency means tapping into a team that specializes in the exact areas needed, like SEO and social media. Their deep expertise and up-to-date knowledge mean there’s no need to worry about keeping up with every marketing trend. Instead, the focus can be on growth, knowing that specialists are handling the crucial details.

What is one tip that you would give when it comes to digital marketing?:

Find what works for your business and ignore everything else.