On a Mission with Jennifer and Kevin Hanley of 25th Annual Bishop Kenny Boosters Golf Tournament

Each week on On a Mission we talk to community leaders who are out to make a positive impact in the area. Today, our host Jack Sears talks with Jennifer and Kevin Hanley of 25th Annual Bishop Kenny Boosters Golf Tournament.

As the BK Boosters Golf Tournament Chairs, they will talk about the Golf Tournament and Helicopter Golf Ball Drop to raise funds for Bishop Kenny.

How do you define success?

Having people purchase Golf Balls and Foursomes for the tournament.

If you could be remembered for one thing, what would it be?

Community Support.

How has your business changed in the past 12 months?

This is the 25th year for the Golf Tournament so we added the Helicopter Golf Ball Drop where the winning golf ball will receive 50% of the proceeds up to $5,000.

What are your biggest goals in the next 12 Months for your business?

Sell out the Tournament and Sell lots of Golf Balls!