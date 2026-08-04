The Horse’s Mouth: Be Teal with Theo Mitchelson, Nick Leonard, Victor Medina, and Mike Knehans

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Steve Strum, spoke with Theo Mitchelson, Nick Leonard, Victor Medina, and Mike Knehans.

Theo Mitchelson

Owner of Florida First Insurance Group

Website Address: https://fl1stins.com/

Nick Leonard

Ambassador for Sanitas Medical Center

Website Address: https://www.mysanitas.com/en/fl/sanitas-regency

Victor Medina

CEO of Delta Strategic Solutions

Website Address: https://www.deltastrategicsolutions.com

Mike Knehans

Owner of DUVAL Beer Company

Website Address: https://duvalbeer.com/