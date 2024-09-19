The Jacksonville Buzz with Chip Yant and Bryan Langley of 100 Men Who Care

Each week on The Jacksonville Buzz our host, Chris Budihas, sits down with some of the brightest and most entertaining guests you can find on the First Coast to discuss what’s buzzing in the Bold City. Chris talks with Chip Yant and Bryan Langley of 100 Men Who Care.

Short company description: The idea is simple. We are 100+ Men Who Care – Jacksonville. We are one of more than 350 similar groups worldwide that focus on funding for local, community charitable organizations. We meet quarterly for about an hour. We hear three short presentations on local nonprofits in need. Members vote and each person gives $100 directly to the winning nonprofit, meaning we have a $10,000 impact on one charity in one hour. Our team is made up of volunteers who are passionate about making a difference in our communities. There are no administrative fees and overhead. Every dollar given goes directly to the chosen charity.

Getting connected to a great group of men with a heart to help can be life altering. Investing just one hour a quarter, and $100 a quarter, can change not only the lives of those we benefit with our collective giving, but the personal focus on giving back can change our very heart and life trajectory.

Making a life comeback after some personal defeat and failure.

This has changed over time. I used to define it by how many airplanes I owned, or material possessions. Today, I would define it more from a place of finding and using our gifts to make an impact on the world and people around us.

Life can be so busy and distractions can easily take our focus away from the things that really matter. Time is the most precious capital we have, with no idea how much time is left in the bank. We don’t know how much time we have in this life, and how we use our time matters.