5 Minute Salute with Pam Dziedzic, Jay Collins, and Jesus Garay

This segment is a Veteran Focused talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on Veteran leadership, service, stories and transition. Our Veteran host highlights other Veterans who serve, have served and who are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Tom Reber, spoke with Pam Dziedzic, Jay Collins, and Jesus Garay.

Pam Dziedzic

Associate at Booz Allen Hamilton

Website Address: https://www.boozallen.com/

Jay Collins

Lieutenant Governor of the State of Florida

Website Address: https://www.flgov.com/leadership/people/jay-collins

Jesus Garay

CEO of Spartan Capital

Website Address: https://thespartanceo.com/