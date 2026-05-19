5 Minute Salute with Pam Dziedzic, Jay Collins, and Jesus Garay

This segment is a Veteran Focused talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on Veteran leadership, service, stories and transition. Our Veteran host highlights other Veterans who serve, have served and who are doing great things in their business and in their community. Today our host, Tom Reber, spoke with Pam Dziedzic, Jay Collins, and Jesus Garay.
Pam Dziedzic
Associate at Booz Allen Hamilton
Website Address: https://www.boozallen.com/
Jay Collins
Lieutenant Governor of the State of Florida
Website Address: https://www.flgov.com/leadership/people/jay-collins
Jesus Garay
CEO of Spartan Capital
Website Address: https://thespartanceo.com/