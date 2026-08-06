Aviation Champions with Cooper Payette of PacTex Aviation

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Aviation Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today, our host, Miranda Gahn, spoke with Cooper Payette.

Cooper Payette

COO of PacTex Aviation

Website Address: https://www.pactexaviation.com/

Short company description:

Aircraft sales and acquisition.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Building Trust and Having Trust with others.

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years?

With Mosaic, people are opting for more lightsports and experimentals, type of aircraft will evolve on the market.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

Building relationships in the aviation community which is small.