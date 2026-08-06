Aviation Champions with Gareth Williams of Suncoast Biplanes

Step into the world of innovation and excellence with “Aviation Champions”! Join us as we celebrate the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse industries, sharing their journeys, strategies, and secrets to thriving in competitive landscapes. Today, our host, Miranda Gahn, spoke with Gareth Williams.

Gareth Williams

Owner & Chief Pilot of Suncoast Biplanes

Website Address: https://www.suncoastbiplanes.com/

Short company description:

Suncoast Biplanes offers unforgettable open-cockpit biplane experiences over the stunning landscapes and coastline of Southwest Florida. Guests fly aboard Gracie, a hand-built 2000 WACO YMF-5C biplane, enjoying a rare blend of vintage aviation, scenic adventure, and personalized hospitality from bases in Punta Gorda and Venice.

What’s The Biggest Challenge you are facing in your business or industry?

Maintenance.

How do you see your field evolving in the next 3-5 years?

With ever-closer scrutiny by the FAA of businesses like ours (we operate under 91.147), we expect to have to present ourselves more and more professionally. Biplane ride operators can no longer operate as the barnstormers of old. We are held to much higher safety standards, as evidenced by the new requirement to have a Safety Management System (SMS) in place by May next year.

What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment?

Flying my 1942 Stearman solo across the USA from PA to CA in the Fall of 2015, as the inaugural flight of a 501(c)3 I had created to offer scenic rides to trauma survivors. In the course of the trip I flew 67 passengers from 41 separate families who had suffered the loss of a child.