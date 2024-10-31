5 Minute Salute with Paul Werring of MOAA NE FL Chapter

On 5 Minute Salute our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with Paul Werring of MOAA NE FL Chapter.

Short description of you or your company: MOAA is union of Commissioned or Warrant Officers of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Space Force, Coast Guard, NOAA, USPHS, or any reserve component of those services.

What Is Your Why (Why Do You Do What You Do)?: To never stop serving by expand the reach of our Chapter resulting in attracting new members and increasing our charitable actions.

How did you get started in your field or work?: I was in the Navy for 35 years

What’s one thing we should know that makes you or your company unique?: MOAA is the preeminent advocacy group in the United States as recognized by Congress.

What are your biggest goals in the next 6 to 12 Months?: Expand our membership and establish fundraising activities.