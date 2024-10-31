5 Minute Salute with Scott Simpson of Unison, a GE Aerospace Company

On 5 Minute Salute our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with Scott Simpson of Unison, a GE Aerospace Company.

Short description of you or your company: Produces jet engine parts

What Is Your Why (Why Do You Do What You Do)?: GE: I appreciate contributing to putting parts on aircraft that we all fly on. Every day GEA lifts people up and brings them home safely.

Veteran: I enjoy connecting Veterans with potential employers whether it is with GEA or not.

How did you get started in your field or work?: Navy leadership experience helped me earn my role What’s one thing we should know that makes you or your company unique?: GE Aerospace is a very Veteran friendly company.

What are your biggest goals in the next 6 to 12 Months?: Continue supporting Veteran transitions to private sector.