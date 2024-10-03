5 Minute Salute with Trei McMullen of Syotos Technology

On 5 Minute Salute, our host Chris Budihas talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Chris has the honor to speak with Trei McMullen of Syotos Technology.

Short company description: Syotos Technology is poised to revolutionize the rideshare industry by prioritizing safety and security for both riders and drivers. With an innovative approach to transportation safety, our mission is to provide a secure and affordable rideshare service that stands out from current market offerings.

What Is Your Why (Why Are You In Business)?: Syotos stands for See You On The Other Side. A company dedicated to those we have lost in the global war on terrorism and empowering those that are still here.

How did you get started in your field or work?: Military

What’s one thing we should know that makes your company unique?: Our Solutions

Enhanced Safety Features: Integration of our “safe” button, driver training validation, and improved emergency service communication.

Qualified Drivers: Recruitment of drivers with backgrounds in military, law enforcement, and emergency services.

Cost-Effective and Professional Service: No surge pricing, ensuring affordability for riders and better wages for drivers.

Force Protection: By hiring only Americans, Syotos Technology addresses force protection concerns, ensuring all drivers are vetted U.S. citizens with verifiable backgrounds, thereby enhancing security and trust in our service.

What are your biggest goals in the next 6 to 12 Months for your business?:

Launch in 9 states across the world and continue that past until we can afford a national approach.