The Horse’s Mouth with Tom Reber, Major Harding, Stephen McNally, and Azhar Mohammad

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Tom McManus spoke with Tom Reber, Major Harding, Stephen McNally, and Azhar Mohammad.
Tom Reber
Area Manager for Planet Home Lending
Website Address: https://www.planethomelending.com/tom-reber
Major Harding
Chief Community Relations Officer at Client Focused Media
Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/
Stephen McNally
Mortgage Loan Officer for Community First Mortgage
Website Address: https://www.communityfirstfl.org/mortgage-loans
Azhar Mohammad
National Director of Culinary Operations for PGA Tour
Website Address: https://www.pgatour.com/