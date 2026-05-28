The Horse’s Mouth with Tom Reber, Major Harding, Stephen McNally, and Azhar Mohammad

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Tom McManus spoke with Tom Reber, Major Harding, Stephen McNally, and Azhar Mohammad.

Tom Reber

Area Manager for Planet Home Lending

Website Address: https://www.planethomelending.com/tom-reber

Major Harding

Chief Community Relations Officer at Client Focused Media

Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/

Stephen McNally

Mortgage Loan Officer for Community First Mortgage

Website Address: https://www.communityfirstfl.org/mortgage-loans

Azhar Mohammad

National Director of Culinary Operations for PGA Tour

Website Address: https://www.pgatour.com/