The Horse’s Mouth with Patrick Heatherington, Ken Flechler, Rick Farmer, and Major Harding

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Tom McManus, spoke with Patrick Heatherington, Ken Flechler, Rick Farmer, and Major Harding.
Patrick Heatherington
Market President at PrimeSouth Bank
Website Address: primesouth.com
Ken Flechler
CEO of Health Alliance Global
Website Address: https://healall.com/
Rick Farmer
Owner of The Listing Edge
Website Address: https://listingedge.net/
Major Harding
Chief Community Relations Officer for Client Focused Media
Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/