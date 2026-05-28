The Horse’s Mouth with Patrick Heatherington, Ken Flechler, Rick Farmer, and Major Harding

“The Horse’s Mouth with Tom McManus” is a unique talk show offering opinions and facts that come straight from the source. No gossip, no hearsay, no agendas; just topics straight from the Horse’s Mouth! His guests include top of the line, high profile figures in sports, news, entertainment, business and leaders in the community. He will tackle the hard subjects in society over a beer and laughs. Today our host, Tom McManus, spoke with Patrick Heatherington, Ken Flechler, Rick Farmer, and Major Harding.

Patrick Heatherington

Market President at PrimeSouth Bank

Website Address: primesouth.com

Ken Flechler

CEO of Health Alliance Global

Website Address: https://healall.com/

Rick Farmer

Owner of The Listing Edge

Website Address: https://listingedge.net/

Major Harding

Chief Community Relations Officer for Client Focused Media

Website Address: https://cfmedia.com/