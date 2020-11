Each week on “5 Minute Salute” our host Capt. Daniel Bean talks to veterans making a difference in their communities. Today, Dan has the honor to speak with Michele McManamon and Kim Bynum from Operation New Uniform.

Operation New Uniform™ (ONU), founded in 2014, has established itself as a trendsetter in the veteran service organization space.

To learn more, visit https://onuvets.org.