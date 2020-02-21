Night Nation Run – Jacksonville, FL

Venue: TIAA Bank Field

1 TIAA Bank Field Drive

Jacksonville, FL 32202

Date and Time: April 4, 2020, 8:00 PM – 10:30 PM

Description:

Use coupon code PARTY to save on tickets!

The Night Nation Run is the World’s first Running Music Festival! An ultimate blend of a Music Festival and a Fun Run. Experience a music filled course with Live DJs, Bubble Zones, Light Shows, Neon and Black Lights! Cross the finish line into an Epic Main Stage After Party featuring Top Headliner DJs!

To date over 1.5 MILLION people across the World have become a member of the Night Nation™!

The Night Nation Run is proud to support Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) as their official charity. Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) is a groundbreaking initiative created to accelerate innovative cancer research that will get new therapies to patients quickly and save lives now.

Celebrate Life. Celebrate friends and family. Celebrate Music. Run with the Night Nation™!

REGISTRATION INCLUDES:

• Night Nation T-shirt (Premium & VIP)

• Race Bib

• Glow Necklace

• Free Giveaways

• Admission into the Night Nation after party

• The best night of your life!

Price: $25 – $80

Use coupon code PARTY to save on tickets!

Media Links:

https://nightnationrun.com/jacksonville/

https://www.facebook.com/events/783850822081942/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UQOJcclEdtc