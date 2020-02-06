Mind Body and Beyond Hosts Open House Weekend

Mind Body and Beyond Center , Northeast Florida’s integrative, holistic wellness center, proudly announces the completion of its new center and open house weekend events on Friday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22.

On Friday, Feb. 21, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., there will be a Group Trance Channel session with Delphi University spiritual teacher and intuitive Steve Smith. Ask questions and learn about life after death from Arthur Ford, a spirit/teacher residing in the astral plane. The cost to attend is $25 per person. Reservations are recommended.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, from 3 to 9 p.m., Mind Body and Beyond Center celebrates its grand opening with an open house. Guests are invited to tour the newly built, state-of-the-art facility that includes the Mind Body and Beyond Yoga Center. Guests may participate in many of the center’s classes and services, and learn what Mind Body and Beyond offers. There will be complimentary yoga classes, group readings, acupuncture, demonstrations and opportunities for consultations with the center’s team of practitioners.

The new 3,600-square-foot center is more than three times the size of its former Jacksonville location. Mind Body and Beyond Center offers an array of mental health and holistic wellness services including mental health counseling, career counseling, acupuncture, reiki, massage, yoga, spiritual healing, spiritual counseling and more.