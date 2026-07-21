5 Minutes With Damon Hart of Beacon Driving Solutions

“5 Minutes With” is a fun talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on leadership and giving back. It’s titled “5 Minutes With” because we spend about 5 minutes with the guests uncovering some fun facts about them, their companies, and their community engagement. Today our host, Nate Polete spoke with Damon Hart.

Damon Hart

Founder of Beacon Driving Solutions

Website Address: https://www.bds3.com



Video Description:

Damon Hart, founder of Beacon Driving Solutions, shares how businesses can reduce risk, improve fleet safety, and protect their employees through practical driver safety training. With more than 17 years of experience, Damon explains his proven “Three Beacons” approach to creating safer driving habits, lowering accident risk, and helping organizations build a culture of accountability behind the wheel.

Business Description:

Beacon Driving Solutions helps businesses improve driver safety and reduce fleet-related risk through professional training and consulting. Serving companies with employee drivers, Beacon Driving Solutions provides practical safety programs that establish clear driving expectations, promote accountability, and help organizations minimize accidents, insurance costs, and liability. With over 17 years of industry experience, the company equips businesses with the tools to create safer roads and stronger safety cultures.

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