5 Minutes with Jeremy Tintle of Elite Home Services USA

“5 Minutes With” is a fun talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on leadership and giving back. It’s titled “5 Minutes With” because we spend about 5 minutes with the guests uncovering some fun facts about them, their companies, and their community engagement. Today our hosts, Steve Strum spoke with Jeremy Tintle.

Jeremy Tintle

Co Owner of Elite Home Services USA

Website Address: www.elitehomeservicesusa.com

Short company description:

Home Improvement Advisor and Project Coordinator.

Tell me a time you failed forward and what you learned from the experience

Spent too much on paid leads. Unqualified leads, failed to have proper messaging and distribution.

What are your biggest obstacles and barriers to success?

Not getting in front of enough customers.

What is the proudest moment of your leadership career?

In my previous career I was a senior director of a public company raising hundred of millions of dollars.