5 Minutes With Leonardo Legentil of Sky Glass Solutions

“5 Minutes With” is a fun talk show that showcases individuals and companies in the community and is focused on leadership and giving back. It’s titled “5 Minutes With” because we spend about 5 minutes with the guests uncovering some fun facts about them, their companies, and their community engagement. Today our host, Steve Strum talks with Leonardo Legentil.

Leonardo Legentil

President of Sky Glass Solutions

Website Address: https://www.skyglasssolutions.com



The Daily News Network, Buzz Tv News, and DAILYBIZBRIEF highlight business professionals, nonprofits, veterans and community leaders on over 40 TV Segments including The Horse’s Mouth, Legacy of Leaders TV, Veterans Buzz TV, Finding Your Frequency, and Buzzworthy Businesses.